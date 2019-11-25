Markets
LVMHF

Why Tiffany Stock Just Popped 6%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

It's both official -- and a bit of an anticlimax.

Nearly a month after Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) confirmed that it had received a buyout offer from LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) -- sending Tiffany's stock price soaring 30% in a day -- the company has finally accepted a newer, higher bid from its suitor.

Tiffany stock is up in response -- maybe not 30%, but still up by a respectable 5.9% as of 10 a.m. EST on Monday.

Diamond

Tiffany stock looks about 6% more sparkling this morning. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

In a press release, LVMH says it will pay $135 cash per outstanding share of Tiffany. That gives the ultra-luxe consumer goods stock an equity value of $16.2 billion. (Including Tiffany's outstanding debt, the value of the deal probably comes in closer to $17.7 billion.)

LVMH said that "the acquisition of Tiffany will strengthen LVMH's position in jewelry and further increase its presence in the United States [and] transform LVMH's Watches & Jewelry division."

Now what

Both companies' boards have approved the acquisition. Assuming regulators likewise approve, and absent any competing offers for Tiffany (and none seems to be anticipated -- Tiffany's share price is actually a bit below LVMH's offer price right now), this deal should close sometime in the middle of 2020.

Holding on to your Tiffany shares to collect the $2.10 or so difference between their current price and LVMH's offer price will probably only result in another 1.5% gain (3% annualized, assuming the deal closes within six months). So I'd say there's no real downside to selling your Tiffany stock now -- unless you want to postpone any tax bite into next year.

10 stocks we like better than Tiffany & Co.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tiffany & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVMHF TIF

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular