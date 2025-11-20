Why Thursday's Nvidia Earnings-Led Stock Market Early Rally Turned Into a Rout

Key Points

After Nvidia's stellar Q3 report was released on Wednesday afternoon, its shares and the market seemed poised for a good day on Thursday.

However, what started as a bullish market on Thursday quickly reversed course, with Nvidia stock, as well as many other stocks and the major indexes, all ending in the red.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Many investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock and other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks probably went to bed on Wednesday night believing that Thursday would be a good day for their stock. Indeed, many investors likely thought the same about the entire stock market.

That's because AI tech leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) turned in a phenomenal third-quarter report on Wednesday after the market close. Not surprisingly, investors bid the stock up by about 5.1% in Wednesday's after-hours trading.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Nvidia's quarterly results often impact other AI stocks as well. The company is considered a bellwether, or an indicator, of the AI market, because it's the largest AI company by market capitalization. Its immense size stems mainly from its sales of graphics processing units (GPUs) and related tech that enable AI in data centers. Demand for its industry-leading GPUs has been voracious.

Moreover, Nvidia is the most valuable company on the S&P 500 index, which is why it's often considered a bellwether for the entire U.S. stock market as well.

Thursday's early market rally turned into a rout

Following Nvidia's stellar report, it was no surprise that its shares and the market in general opened higher on Thursday morning.

Nvidia shares were up 5.1% at the start of Thursday's regular trading session at 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index opened higher by 1.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday.

It was looking like it was going to be a good market day. But the market's sea of green early Thursday quickly evaporated, and by the afternoon, the major stock indexes, Nvidia stock, and many other stocks were in the red.

Nvidia stock ended Thursday's regular trading session (which ends at 4:30 p.m.) down 3.2% from Wednesday's close, and down 7.8% from its opening price on Thursday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower by about 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday.

What spooked the market on Thursday?

There were likely two main things that spooked the market on Thursday. The first -- and perhaps the most significant -- was increasing concern among investors that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates in December. This rising concern was sparked by the release on Thursday morning of delayed September jobs reports, which gave a mixed picture of the U.S. labor market.

The second factor that probably weighed on investors was continued concerns that AI stocks are in a bubble. Nvidia's Q3 report went a long way in calming these jitters, but it probably did not entirely extinguish them.

Fears of an AI bubble were sparked mainly by the Nov. 4 revelation that hedge fund manager Michael Burry took bearish positions on AI stock darlings Nvidia and Palantir in the third quarter.

I won't speak to all AI stocks, as I don't think lumping such a diverse group together is fair, but I do not believe Nvidia stock is in a bubble.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.