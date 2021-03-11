Why This Wind Energy Stock Crashed 40% in 2 Weeks

Before the recent market pullback, renewable energy stocks seemed to be able to do no wrong. The average company in the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: FAN), a fund that represents the broader wind industry, soared nearly 60% in 2020, four times more than the S&P 500. But some investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and fears of slowing growth.

These issues are weighing heavily on wind turbine blade manufacturer TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC), which has seen its value shed 40% in just two weeks. Here's what's going right and wrong with TPI, and what it needs to do to regain Wall Street's favor.

Fourth-quarter results

TPI's fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street's estimates. Its adjusted EBITDA came in as expected. Adjusted EBITDA is TPI's go-to profitability metric. It factors in accounting adjustments and then adds back stock-based compensation, foreign currency conversions, asset sales and impairments, and restructuring costs. TPI's fourth-quarter utilization rate was 92%, which is on the high end, historically. Utilization rate is a key performance indicator, as it represents the number of blades TPI sold compared to the total amount it was capable of producing. A high utilization rate means that TPI is efficiently using its manufacturing capacity.

Full-year results

TPI had a good quarter, but its full-year results show that the company was able to grow nicely despite a challenging business environment. For the full year, TPI grew revenue by 16.3% to $1.67 billion and adjusted EBITDA by 10.1% to $94.5 million, but reported a loss of $19 million, higher than the $15.7 million it lost in 2019. It also reported negative free cash flow (FCF) of $28.1 million, 62% higher than 2019.

TPI's results are somewhat of a mixed bag. The company's 2020 revenue growth is right around its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. However, the concern is that revenue growth is coming at a steeper price, which is impacting the company's margins and hurting its bottom line.

2021 guidance

The midpoint of TPI's 2021 guidance suggests a 7.8% increase in revenue, a 29.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and a utilization rate of 82.5%. It's also guiding for net income between $13 million and $22 million.

There are a couple of different ways to unpack these numbers. The revenue number is disappointing. TPI's buildout resulted in some monster revenue growth in the past. The company grew sales by over 60% in the past three years, so it was really starting to look like a growth stock. A decrease in revenue growth calls into question TPI's valuation, which is one of the main reasons its stock sold off.

However, the profitability numbers are something to be optimistic about. TPI's lower spending is helping it grow its adjusted EBITDA, and could potentially lead to the first profitable year since 2018. What's more, TPI is guiding for a 2021 utilization rate of between 80% and 85%, which is above the 81% it got in 2020 and 79% in 2019.

Valuation

Growth rates aside, TPI's sell-off has placed its share price in value territory. The company's market cap of $1.68 billion is the same as its 2020 sales, giving it a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of one. To put into perspective just how low that is, consider that many of the larger, more diversified original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that TPI does business with have higher P/S ratios, indicating that the market believes TPI will grow at a slower rate.

TPIC PS Ratio data by YCharts

TPI may grow at a slower rate in 2021, but it seems a bit premature to value the stock at a P/S ratio this low. That being said, even if TPI generates the high end of its forecasted 2021 net income, it would still have a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of around 76, which seems incredibly high considering its slowing growth.

However, TPI's P/E ratio looks a lot more affordable if the company is able to increase profitability, increase its customer base, extend contracts, and take full advantage of its investments. It's worth mentioning that it generated close to $40 million in net income in 2017, and that was before it ramped spending and increased capacity. TPI is in the beginning phases of this return to profitability, so long-term investors would do well to give its high P/E ratio a pass for now.

