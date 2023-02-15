Why This State Could Help Bitcoin Grow

One of the most interesting developments to arise in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) economy over the last few years was the growth of Bitcoin mining in the state of Texas. Due to the abundance of low-cost energy and lax regulation, Bitcoin mining companies have flocked to the Lone Star state to increase profitability and avoid red-tape policies that exist in other states.

Texas is home to two of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, and even the city of Fort Worth has begun its own mining operation to get in on the action. As such, the topic of Bitcoin has proliferated its way into the highest levels of the state government.

In a recent interview, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asserted, "We see the future of what Bitcoin and blockchain means to the entire world."

The missing link

To understand why Bitcoin is a priority of Governor Abbott's, it's necessary to analyze how Bitcoin made its way into Texas politics. Abbott and the state of Texas are in a unique position when it comes to Bitcoin, due to the structuring of the state's energy grid. Unlike other states, Texas has an open independent power grid, which acts as a free-market system. This means that people can purchase power from the lowest-cost provider.

While there are benefits and drawbacks to this model, Bitcoin mining is proving it can be flexible, regardless if power demand is high or low.

One of the problems in more regulated markets is that there's often no incentive for miners to shut down. In other states, this can then overwhelm the grid, as miners continue their operations in search of profits even when demand from other power users is high.

But with a free market like Texas, when demand is high, miners actually have incentives to sell power back to the grid and can do so for a profit. By returning power to the grid when consumption is high, like it is during a winter storm, less-efficient power plants have to be turned on by providers, which stabilizes the grid more effectively.

On the contrary, the electric grid can also experience stretches where demand is extremely low. During these periods, Bitcoin miners serve as a consistent buyer of power, which also helps to stabilize the grid and utilize excess energy. It's a unique, symbiotic relationship, but over the last few years, it has proven to work.

Front and center on the political stage

As previously mentioned, Texas is the only state with this type of electric grid. But there are larger implications here when it comes to the support Bitcoin and its advocates are receiving from political officials at some of the highest levels of government.

Rather than taking an anti-Bitcoin route like the state of New York, which outlawed certain forms of Bitcoin mining in 2022, politicians in Texas are coming to the realization that the world's first cryptocurrency can stimulate its economy. Industries such as finance, cybersecurity, and technology could all get a boost in a Bitcoin-friendly economy and bring an influx in labor, talent, and revenue to the state.

If Texas legislators can follow through on Governor Abbott's hope to be an economy that promotes innovation and reduces barriers to the development of Bitcoin and its related industries, it could mark the beginning of a new economic model.

Should other states or, perhaps, even countries follow the Texas model of a Bitcoin economy, the cryptocurrency's potential price ascension is difficult to quantify. As discussion of Bitcoin-centric legislation continues to flourish and evolve among political officials, demand for the cryptocurrency could subsequently reach new highs.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

