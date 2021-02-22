Why This SaaS Company Will Thrive in Industry Consolidation

For years now, it has seemed like any stock associated with a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) company could do no wrong. And why not? Once this powerful business model reaches a certain tipping point in scale, cash flows grow by leaps and bounds. Not only that, but the business is largely protected via high switching costs.

But there will be a day -- probably not too far down the road -- when a level of reality will set in. Not every SaaS company will succeed, and when looking toward the future, you want to be invested in the ones that provide tools that companies cannot live without.

In this segment from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 12, Motley Fool contributor Brian Stoffel discusses the main reason he owns Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and believes it will be one of the SaaS companies that remains relevant for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Datadog

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Brian Stoffel: So real quick, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). This was founded by two people who were both the co-CEOs of the company. They've got hard names pronounce, so I'm just going to skip that. One worked in development, one worked in operations. What they noticed was there are at these two different parts of the company and they were never talking to each other. So they said, "We need to develop tools so that people over here and people over here can talk to each other and know that they're talking about the same thing." So what Datadog does is they make it easier to see everything that's going on digitally in your company.

I've talked about this before: One of the reasons that I am a shareholder and I'm excited about it, is because I think that the day is coming where we're not going to go out and get the best software solution for every single tiny niche thing we have. Mostly because that takes a lot of time and effort and also that's a lot of relationships to manage. That would be like if I am redecorating my home and I get a different contractor for my hinges, and a different one for my doors, and a different one for my door knobs and a different one for this and this as opposed to just saying, getting someone who offers all of it. That's why I like Datadog because they are building it out; and if they have good enough solutions, I think that they can win in this space.

Brian Stoffel owns shares of Datadog. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.