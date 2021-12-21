Why This Niche-Market Company Excited Investors

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 2, Fool analysts Nick Sciple and Auri Hughes discuss what makes XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) an appealing company for investment.

Nick Sciple: Yes, so we talked about paint protection film, sounds pretty boring. It sounds like a pretty niche market. Why is this a company that you are excited to own and invest in?

Auri Hughes: I think leadership for me, I don't like the super hard thesis where you have to pull it out. I like to see that it's a good business and I think from day one when I first put on the XPEL investment, I saw they were growing.

They were clean as far as profitability and their balance sheet, which is very rare in the micro-cap space. A lot of micro-cap companies tend to be very messy or have weird financials, but they were growing steadily and getting bigger year-over-year, and then I started reading about the product and seeing what they were doing.

Then it's just been a steady compounder from a small base which usually have good results when you see that in stocks.

Auri Hughes owns Xpel Inc. Nick Sciple owns Xpel Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.