Why This Market Has Me Sitting on My Hands

If you are the kind of person who reads articles like this, you probably don’t need me to tell you that stocks are poised at a pretty significant level right now. Tech led the recovery from the March lows, taking the Nasdaq to new highs as early as June. The Dow, on the other hand, being made up largely of more traditional, harder hit companies, lagged badly and is still more than five percent below its February high. The S&P 500, being a bit of both has had a middling performance and that is where the interest now lies.

The S&P has particular importance because, as it is a broader index than the other two majors, it is what most portfolios and most fund managers’ performances are judged against. Changes in its long-term direction can therefore prompt some action that contributes to its momentum and where it sits right now, a change like that is distinctly possible.

At its highest point of this run up, the S&P 500 was fewer than six points below its all-time high of 3393.52 achieved on February 19. That was two days ago, but the progress stalled yesterday, and early indications this morning as I write are for a lower opening, something that looks even more likely after retail sales grew less than expected last month.

Given the fundamental picture and the state of the economy, the surprising thing is not that the S&P stalled near its all-time high, but that it is anywhere near there at all. In case you missed it, we still have double digit unemployment and are coming off a historic drop in GDP, while this morning's data show that the recovery stalled badly last month as the virus regained strength.

Still, there are reasons for this rise, reasons that I have gone into in detail several times before. Suffice it to say for now that with both the Fed and Congress adding liquidity, and the belief that this is a crisis of limited duration given vaccine technology, the buying kind of makes sense.

However, this is still the biggest gap between the market and the real world that I have seen, certainly since 2000, and maybe ever. As I have said before, that means something has to give. The next move in the S&P 500 will probably tell us which way that will break.

If the S&P continues to defy logic by breaking above the all-time high and holding there, then it will be clear that traders and investors are going to continue to ignore what the data says about the current situation and position themselves in expectation of better times ahead. If, on the other hand, we back off from the highs, there is a good chance of a major retracement.

That is why, from a strategic perspective, I am sitting tight right now. This is not the time to be making any major changes to your portfolio, nor initiating any large positions. The latter may be tempting to some traders if we settle into a narrow range for a while, but it is a temptation that should be avoided. When we do break, whether up or down, it is likely to be a dramatic move and could well be out of hours, magnifying the risk of any position.

For those like me who like to trade in a swing style, with time horizons measured in days or even weeks rather than minutes, this is a time to exercise restraint. A breakout is coming, but it is hard, if not impossible, to predict in which direction. You could just take a guess of course, but that isn’t trading. That is gambling. You may as well take that money and put it all on black somewhere. When the move develops, there will be plenty of opportunities, but for now, I’m sitting on my hands.

As an old boss of mine liked to say, “Remember, square is a position, too!”

