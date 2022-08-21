Markets
Why This High-Powered Growth Stock is My Biggest Single Investment

Contributors
Jason Hall The Motley Fool
Jeff Santoro The Motley Fool
Published

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been a market-crushing investment. Over the past decade, it has delivered over 1,100% in total returns, more than 3X the S&P 500 over the same period. In the video below, Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss how it's grown to become Jason's biggest stock holding, and why he's still buying shares in this market-beater. Check out the video, and if you're looking for more great stock ideas, click on the special link below.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 12, 2022. The video was published on August 19, 2022.

