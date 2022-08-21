Why This High-Powered Growth Stock is My Biggest Single Investment

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has been a market-crushing investment. Over the past decade, it has delivered over 1,100% in total returns, more than 3X the S&P 500 over the same period. In the video below, Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss how it's grown to become Jason's biggest stock holding, and why he's still buying shares in this market-beater. Check out the video, and if you're looking for more great stock ideas, click on the special link below.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of August 12, 2022. The video was published on August 19, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in MercadoLibre. Jeff Santoro has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through Fool.com/thesmattering, he will earn some extra money that supports his/her channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.