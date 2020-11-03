Why This Could Be a Huge Holiday Quarter for Apple

Following two product launch events -- one on Sep. 15 and another on Oct. 21 -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced it will host yet another virtual event next Tuesday. "One more thing," reads the invitation Apple sent to press.

The timing of the product-launch event highlights the rapid pace of new product releases from the tech giant recently, setting Apple up for strong holiday sales and likely a big first calendar quarter of 2021.

Image source: Apple.

Apple's "One more thing" event: The rumors

Following the refresh of Apple's iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone at the company's last two events, there is a handful of rumors about what the tech company could unveil on Nov. 10.

For the most part, the ever-active Apple rumor mill is in agreement that the event will be focused on Macs. But there's speculation that this Mac event will be particularly unique, as the company is expected to unveil its first Macs powered by Apple chips, or "Apple Silicon."

Some of the Macs that could be announced at the event include rumored 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new 13-inch MacBook Air.

Looking beyond Macs, there's speculation Apple could unveil Apple-branded over-ear headphones and Bluetooth device trackers.

A robust holiday product lineup

Whatever Apple announces, it will expand an already jam-packed lineup of new products from the company.

Image source: Apple.

Products announced since Sept. 15 include:

A new standard iPad

A new iPad Air

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

HomePod mini

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

In addition, Apple has been beefing up its services segment, announcing a subscription called Apple One that packages its services into a single offering and Apple Fitness+ -- a Peloton-like fitness subscription service.

These new products and services, combined with whatever Apple announces on Nov. 10, set the company up very well for the holiday season and the first calendar quarter of 2021. No wonder Apple CFO Luca Maestri was confident in the company's sales potential for the current quarter, guiding for year-over-year growth in iPhone revenue and double-digit year-over-year growth in both services revenue and combined revenue from all products other than iPhone.

Apple's digital event, which will start at 10:00 a.m. PST on Nov. 10, can be streamed online at Apple.com.

