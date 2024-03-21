Why This Area Of AI And Entertainment Is So Powerful

SXSW, the massive, nine-day event that showcases the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture recently wrapped in Austin, Texas. While the 37-year-old brand, which started as a mere small gathering around alternative music creatives has grown, some might argue that the most compelling days of the Festival have already passed attracting even Barack Obama as a keynote speaker during his first term as president. Yet SXSW still seems to create fertile conditions for conversations both formal and informal from which important forecasts and insights can be gleaned.

This year, SXSW featured a number of interesting XR and AI-driven installations. While several professionals in the space argued that machines and software will never supplant human creativity and expertise, a critical point was continually missed, and it is one that investors should be aware of as it pertains to the intersection of emerging technology with the media and entertainment industry. The notion of AI as a form of competitor to human beings is not the most significant inquiry.

The real question is how might AI software lower the barrier to entry so much so in the entertainment industry that it actually shifts the power dynamic of the sector and what type of AI tools and software will create the most impact within this shift.

Many who debate around man versus machine have, perhaps, never been relegated to the sidelines due to a lack of budget for the pursuit of a creative project. In such an instance, one does not have the luxury to pay a team on any level. However, with the advent of AI for content creation, constraints around what can balloon into massive budgets begin to lessen.

Indeed, an independent rap artist in the Bay area recently challenged himself, along with his developer friend, to create an album and video with the help of AI in 24 hours. While the result may not be award-winning material, the fact is that the challenge was met and completed.

Such an effort was unthinkable in the past because such an individual had no budget to pay studio engineers, lighting directors, professional sound, and much, much more. In the past, such an effort was also unthinkable because the technology was not sophisticated enough to respond to prompts needed to create the vision via AI. Now, all this is all beginning to change..

And the capabilities will only become more and more sophisticated and advanced. Open AI’s Sora is only one video from text AI application, there are and will be many others. The investor opportunity is in being able to discern which new AI tools for creativity that will be most compelling around video and production tools such as AI-driven:

Choreographers

Mixing and mastering of albums

Animation

Graphics

Creatives, particularly from underrepresented demographics in the entertainment industry, will be those who will leverage these tools in some of the most unique and captivating ways. Their efforts will give rise to a new level of expression and storytelling and in doing so, potential niche market share. The creatives in this demographic have nothing to lose and everything to gain because they are not thinking “man versus machine.”

They are thinking man being included in the social and business narrative via machine. It’s a powerful mindset and stance. What is also intriguing to note is that this philosophy will not only be unique to those of a current socio-economic background but those who have roots in such a sub-culture.

Indeed, impoverished artist-turned-billionaire producer Tyler Perry has already halted the expansion of his studios in Atlanta after viewing Sora’s capabilities in creating video environments that resemble actual sets and locations without the cost of actually physically building them or flying to various destinations.

In business, barrier to entry is one the most powerful competitive advantages or sources of frustration, depending upon which side of the barrier one rests. Well-vetted, transparent, unbiased AI tools that will support individuals and companies in this future media space will be some of the most transformative of our time. Those who invest wisely in the companies that create the best of these tools will reap the rewards.

