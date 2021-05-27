Markets
DE

Why This Agriculture Equipment Dealer's Stock Soared Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

North Dakota-based Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) released quarterly earnings today, and the results substantiated what Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported to investors last week. Shares of agriculture equipment dealer Titan soared on the results, closing Thursday's session 24% higher.

So what

Titan reported 20% growth in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021. But net income exploded by more than 350% versus last year. That supports what Deere also reported in the sector last week. Deere said sales in its fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2021 increased 34%, resulting in net income growing 169% compared to its year-ago period.

Red tractor farming in large field.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Rising commodity prices have been driving a surge in farming equipment. In its earnings call, Deere said it sees growth in agriculture across every global geographic area for fiscal 2021. The much-smaller Titan sells and rents the competing Case and New Holland brands in its dealer network that operates in nine U.S. states as well as five European locations.

Shares of both companies had almost equally benefited from the boon in the sector before investors piled into Titan shares in today's trading session.

TITN Chart

TITN data by YCharts

Titan chairman and CEO David Meyer echoed Deere's outlook, saying in a statement: "The renewed strength across the agriculture complex, following an improved commodity outlook, is having a positive impact on all our businesses." He noted a shift in the business environment, adding the company is seeing "some of the pent-up demand come back after several years of more conservative posturing." Investors in Deere and other names in the sector should also be happy to hear that.

10 stocks we like better than Deere & Company
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Deere & Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE TITN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular