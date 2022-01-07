Why These Stocks Can Benefit Most From Toyota's Latest Announcement

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) have been at the forefront of the BEV space. Toyota is now signaling validation. In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 14, Motley Fool contributors John Bromels and Lou Whiteman consider which companies could reap the rewards from Toyota's latest announcement.



John Bromels: What companies might benefit most from the Toyota (NYSE:TM) announcement? Well, obviously Toyota, if the market likes where this is headed, and I honestly haven't looked to see what the stock is doing just today so far. Middling. It's no big change. No big change. Had a big jump with the open, big drop, then big jump again and then has trickled back down. Now it's right about where it was. Other companies that might benefit are companies that have already invested in BEVs because this may be seen by the market as a validation. Remember, Toyota was really the last major automaker not to have big investments in BEVs. Companies like Tesla, like Volkswagen, that have been out in the forefront of the BEV space may see a benefit because the storyline for investors may be seen as, Toyota admits that Volkswagen was right.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah. I would say none of them have closed supply chains anymore. But, Toyota is still the most annoying to invest in their supply chain. So I wouldn't chase that too much. They have a lot of closed-end.

Bromels: I should specify, this is not a recommendation of Toyota. This is just news. This is not an endorsement nor a recommendation or un-recommendation of Toyota or any other stock I have mentioned.

