Why These Marijuana Stocks Blasted Higher Today

What happened

Many marijuana stocks saw market-crushing gains on Thursday.

These included Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA), with a 12% jump, HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) climbing 11%, and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and cannabidiol (CBD) specialist Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) both shooting almost 8% skyward. Big news from a peer inspired those pops.

So what

Relatively small Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) announced that a subsidiary of tobacco mainstay British American Tobacco has bought a nearly 20% stake in its equity for roughly 221 million Canadian dollars ($175 million).

That's reminiscent of Marlboro maker Altria's approximately $1.8 billion purchase of a 45% chunk of Cronos Group in 2018.

While the British American/Organigram deal is taking place well after the heady days of multi-billion-dollar cannabis arrangements, it's encouraging nevertheless. Here are two reasons why:

First, British American's investment implies a premium of nearly 40% over Organigram's previous day closing price. Perhaps this sets a kind of standard for buy-ins -- or even potential buyouts -- in an industry that has been lively on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) front recently.

Second, it shows that well-capitalized companies outside of the weed business remain keenly interested in marijuana, buttressing the bullish view that the cannabis industry has a glowing future.

Now what

Given all of the above, if I were a marijuana stock investor, I'd keep my eye on companies like Organigram that have comparatively low market caps. HEXO, for one, is still under $1 billion, while Charlotte's Web might be an attractive and affordable dance partner at roughly $667 million.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Organigram Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web and HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

