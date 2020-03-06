Why These Canadian Marijuana Stocks Plunged Today

What happened

Several Canadian marijuana stocks plunged on Friday as worries about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, caused the major market indexes to fall. Shares of the biggest Canadian cannabis producer, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), were down by 10.5% as of 3:02 p.m. EST. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) were sinking by 11.5%. Village Farms (NASDAQ: VFF) and Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTC: EMHTF) stocks were falling by 11.2% and 11.6%, respectively.

So what

What does the coronavirus outbreak and the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have to do with marijuana stocks? Not very much.

Some companies that sell vape products manufactured in China could be impacted by disruptions to the country's economy. It's also possible that retail cannabis sales could be negatively affected if consumers choose to stay home due to fears about being infected by the coronavirus.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mainly, though, what we're seeing is investors' fear. They're concerned that the coronavirus outbreak could lead to an economic recession, so they're moving their money to cash and other assets that are viewed as safer than stocks.

Canopy Growth, Aurora, Emerald Health, Village Farms, and other Canadian pot stocks are being hit especially hard because they're not consistently profitable yet. These companies also face industry headwinds, including a slow expansion of retail cannabis stores in Ontario.

Now what

There's no way to know how long the overall stock market downturn will continue to drag down marijuana stocks. For investors who remain confident about the long-term prospects for the global cannabis industry, today's sell-off could be a buying opportunity.

But even if coronavirus fears wane, some marijuana stocks are better picks than others. The stocks of companies with stronger financial positions should be less risky than those of companies that could quickly run out of cash.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.