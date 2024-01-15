Why These 4 Gold Coins as Cheap as $260 Are Worth Your Investment

The most valuable gold coins sell for millions of dollars, partly because of the gold content but also because they are extremely rare. Even gold coins in higher circulation can sell for a couple thousand dollars for their melt value alone. But if you don’t have that much money, you can still find affordable gold coins that could provide decent investment returns.

For as little as $260, you can buy gold coins that should increase in value over time. Things to consider when investing in gold coins include their ease of identification and their liquidity, according to the United States Gold Bureau. Gold provides a hedge against inflation and is in limited supply around the world, so gold coins are considered a stable long-term investment.

If you are considering buying gold coins, here are four that are worth your investment, as cited by the United States Gold Bureau.

Gold American Eagle

The 2023 version of this coin features Lady Liberty on the front and a bald eagle on the reverse. It is crafted in 22-karat gold and is highly resistant to scratches, the United States Gold Bureau noted. It is also backed by the U.S. government. Gold American Eagle coins were authorized by the Gold Bullion Coin Act of 1985 and are mandated to source their gold from the United States. The coins are alloyed with silver and copper for durability.

You can find a 1/10-ounce 2023 Gold American Eagle coin for around $315 on the Littleton Coin Company website.

Austrian Gold Philharmonic Coin

Austria’s Gold Philharmonic coin features 0.9999 fine gold content and an eye-catching reverse design featuring musical instruments such as the cello, violin and harp. It is valued by both coin collectors and precious metal investors. Coins dated pre-2002 are denominated as 2000 Schilling, while those from 2002 and after have a 100-euro denomination.

The Gold Philharmonic Coin was introduced in 1989 with a design inspired by Vienna Musikverein’s Golden Hall. In 2004 the Austrian Mint released a 1,000-ounce version dubbed “Big Phil” and a 20-ounce fine Gold Philharmonic coin for its 20th anniversary. Prices for a 1/10-ounce Gold Philharmonic Coin on the Ampex website run as low as about $260.

South African Gold Kruggerrand

The Krugerrand was launched by the South African Mint in 1967 and was originally created to promote South African gold ownership. A decade later it became a top choice for investors seeking gold.

However, because of South African apartheid policies at the time, many Western countries banned imports of the coin. When those policies ended, the Krugerrand dominated 90% of the world’s gold coin market, according to the United States Gold Bureau. The U.S. alone imported around 22 million coins between 1974 and 1985.

Each Krugerrand originally featured one troy ounce of 22-karat gold mixed with 0.09 troy ounces of copper for durability. Now available in a variety of weights, 1/10-ounce coins sell for less than $300 on the JM Bullion website.

Canadian Maple Leaf Coin

The Gold Maple Leaf Coin features either 0.999 or 0.9999 pure gold and varies in date based on availability. It shows Queen Elizabeth II’s profile on the front and a maple leaf on the reverse, with a face value of $50 Canadian. The Kitco site lists a 1/20-ounce Gold Canadian Maple Leaf coin for less than $200.

