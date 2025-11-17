Why These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Best Opportunities You're Overlooking

The Magnificent Seven—the tech-focused firms among the largest and most influential companies in the world—absolutely dominate the broader market, accounting for a full one-third of the S&P 500. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS: MAGS) provides equal-weight exposure to these seven stocks and has returned nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD). This performance tops the broader market, despite the volatility that the Magnificent Seven experienced early in 2025.

Investors often lump the entire tech sector together when thinking about the Magnificent Seven. While this group of high-profile companies can serve as a good bellwether for the broader sector, investors who limit themselves to these names might miss promising opportunities in tech-adjacent companies that combine strong fundamentals with unique market niches.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) are three under-the-radar companies with strong upside potential.

Align Technology Leverages AI to Support Recovery in Orthodontic Market

Align Technology, the maker of the digital technology behind the Invisalign orthodontic system, is not a pure-play tech stock.

But this medical device firm is heavily reliant upon technology, making it an option for investors seeking a tech-focused company in an alternative sector.

In the third quarter, Align topped analyst predictions across multiple metrics: revenue climbed by about 2% year-over-year (YOY) to reach nearly $1 billion, earnings per share (EPS) beat analyst expectations by 23 cents, and non‑GAAP operating margin came in above forecasts at 23.9%. The company's growth has been fueled by higher rates of adoption among teens and children, thanks in part to the use of AI in treatment planning, which makes the process more efficient.

To be sure, it's been a difficult period for Align, as sales have slowed overall and shares are down by a third YTD. If the adoption rate continues to climb, though, it could mean a return to stronger earnings performance.

Analysts are of mixed opinions about this: on one hand, they expect more than 12% in earnings growth in the year to come, which would indeed be an acceleration. On the other hand, just seven out of 16 ratings for ALGN shares are Buy. Still, a consensus price target above $175 suggests approximately 28% potential upside in the share price, making this company a good choice for investors with some risk tolerance.

Marvell Technology Capitalizes on AI and Amazon Cloud Demand

A smaller player in the semiconductor space, Marvell has carved out an important niche for itself by providing system-on-chip (SoC) solutions and products crucial to data infrastructure applications.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026—the company's fiscal year typically ends in early February—record revenue topped $2 billion after surging by 58% YOY thanks to strong data center business.

It's no surprise, given that a substantial portion of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS cloud service runs on Marvell chips.

Marvell is also streamlining its operations, having divested its automotive Ethernet operations for $2.5 billion earlier this year. This has freed up cash to focus not only on expanding AI and data center business lines, but also on repurchasing shares and further boosting R&D.

About two-thirds of the 36 analysts reviewing Marvell rate it a Buy, with forecasts calling for earnings to surge by nearly 120% in the year ahead.

EPAM Systems Rises on AI and Global Talent Diversification

EPAM provides software and digital platform engineering services across multiple sectors and industries.

Shares of EPAM have floundered this year, falling by more than 21% YTD. However, a recent earnings beat (including 19% YOY revenue improvement, record free cash flow, and a strong share repurchasing program) has prompted a rally in the last several weeks.

A significant part of EPAM's gradual decline in share price is attributed to its labor force, which has traditionally been based primarily in Russia, Ukraine, and surrounding areas. Now that the company has diversified its geographical profile somewhat, it should be less significantly impacted by the ongoing turmoil in the region.

The company is also navigating the AI space, aiming to harness it by pivoting in part to AI engineering. So far, analysts seem optimistic about the shift. EPAM shares are a Moderate Buy based on 13 out of 18 analysts rating them favorably, and they could rise by an estimated 19% to nearly $214 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.