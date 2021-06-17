Why These 3 Commodities Stocks Are Tanking This Week

What happened

Several forces are coming together to reverse the surge in commodities and related stocks. Just so far this week, shares of these three stocks that rely on commodity prices are tumbling:

So what

Even with this week's slide, shares of Nucor, Hecla Mining, and Freeport McMoRan have surged 78%, 22%, and 34%, respectively, year to date. The current reversal comes as several factors emerged to turn the tide this week. First, China has taken an active role to curb rising commodity prices by releasing industrial metals including zinc, aluminum, and copper from its national reserves, according to Reuters. Also, in the U.S. the Federal Reserve released its current thoughts on the economy during this week's Fed meeting. The latest view on inflation and interest rates has the dollar at a two-month high. Commodity prices generally move inversely to the dollar, since they are mostly priced in U.S. dollars globally.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The drop in metals pricing doesn't mean the fate of the underlying businesses of these companies is about to turn. Nucor, for example, just released guidance for its 2021 second quarter yesterday. It expects record profits after the previous record was just set in the first quarter. Beyond that, Nucor management said it believes strong business conditions will continue in the third quarter. Amid strong demand, steel companies are quoting lead times out several months, which gives the companies visibility on the current order book regardless of any near-term change in base metal prices.

But an extended drop in related commodity prices will eventually affect the bottom lines of these companies. Just so far this week as of Thursday afternoon, silver and copper prices had both dropped 8%. And it's not just metals. Corn and lumber were also both down about 21% and 10%, respectively, for the week, according to data by FactSet.

But these commodities are coming off huge runs and the companies have been benefiting. When Hecla Mining released its first-quarter results last month, the miner reported a sales jump of 54% over the prior year period. Revenue of $211 million was the company's second-highest quarterly revenue in its 130-year history.

Freeport is also enjoying a strong business environment. Copper demand is high as housing, non-residential construction, and renewable energy growth continues. Though off recent highs, copper prices remain at the highest level since the recovery from the Great Recession in 2010 and 2011.

Investors are selling out of these commodity-related stocks this week. But long-term investors shouldn't panic. Even off the highest levels, prices of these metals remain where huge profits can continue for these industrial companies.

10 stocks we like better than Nucor

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nucor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Howard Smith owns shares of Nucor and has the following options: short July 2021 $100 calls on Nucor. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.