Why These 3 AI and Cybersecurity Stocks Rallied Today

Shares of multiple cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused tech companies including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) each climbed more than 5% early Monday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, both amid positive analyst commentary and as the market breathed a sigh of relief following strong results from cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW).

Palo Alto Networks stock rallied more than 15% this morning as investors celebrated its strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Management credited the outperformance -- which included 26% revenue growth and an 18% increase in billings -- to "strong execution" as well as customers' positive reception for the company's new AI-based security automation platform, XSIAM, in helping it "deliver superior security outcomes." Palo Alto Networks also provided better-than-expected forward earnings guidance, indicating signs of greater operating leverage as it scales.

In any case, analysts were understandably reassured by Palo Alto's report after a brief panic given its unusual timing, as the press release went out on Friday after the market closed. CEO Nikesh Arora noted during the earnings conference call that the timing of the release was due to the need to disclose financial information ahead of a sales conference that took place over the weekend.

It's hardly surprising to see shares of similar cybersecurity businesses rallying in tandem with Palo Alto Networks today. When CrowdStrike last reported quarterly results in late May, for example, its co-founding CEO George Kurtz highlighted the company's "demonstrated leadership in leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes and consolidate security spend strategically." Then, when Zscaler followed with its own quarterly update in early June, CEO Jay Chaudhry lauded the company's status as the largest inline security cloud as helping it leverage massive proprietary data sets "to bring AI driven innovations to our customers."

Finally, though Nvidia is up an incredible 220% year to date as of this writing -- effectively leading the way among tech giants in this AI-fueled rally -- the graphics chip specialist separately enjoyed multiple upgrades to further fuel its fire: HSBC raised its price target on Nvidia to $780 per share from $600 this morning, KeyBanc upped its own target to $620 from $550, and BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $550 from $450 this afternoon. Each firm reiterated its respective buy rating on the stock. Shares are trading around $464 as of this writing.

The timing of those multiple upgrades for Nvidia is no coincidence as the company is set to release its own quarterly update this Wednesday, Aug. 23. It appears, then, that Wall Street is effectively betting on a blowout report that could propel the stock to fresh all-time highs.

CrowdStrike and Zscaler are scheduled to release their own quarterly results in the coming weeks (on Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, respectively). If Palo Alto Networks' solid performance is any indication of what's to come -- particularly as it pertains to the macro environment and trends for both enterprise AI and cybersecurity spending -- today's bump could prove to be only the beginning of a continued longer-term trend for these fast-growing businesses.

