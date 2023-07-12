Why These 2 Fan-Favorite Nasdaq Stocks Are Dropping Right Now

Investors have waited for signs that inflation was cooling off, and the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics made the best case available for slowing price increases in the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) responded by jumping 1% early Wednesday afternoon, building on positive momentum that has stemmed from excitement about emergent technology.

Yet even some of the favorite stocks among ordinary investors suffered on Wednesday. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) have been popular among investors seeking to participate in the most promising trends in the stock market, but both stocks took a tumble on lackluster news. Read on to learn more about what's happening with these two companies and what the future could bring.

Lucid falls short on delivery expectations

Shares of Lucid Group fell 12% in early afternoon trading on Wednesday. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer released its production and delivery numbers for the second quarter of 2023, and they fell short of what most investors had hoped to see.

Lucid reported that it produced 2,173 electric vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Arizona between April and June. However, it only delivered 1,404 EVs during the same period.

Those numbers were disappointing on many fronts. With respect to production, Lucid made fewer vehicles during the second quarter than it had during the first three months of 2023, which pointed to the possibility of production problems and other issues that cast a shadow over future expansion plans. Moreover, on the delivery front, most of those following Lucid had expected the company to move 2,000 EVs out the door during the spring months.

At this point, Lucid is concentrating on the high-end luxury market, but even its recent expansion plans for Saudi Arabia haven't yet visibly borne fruit. Moreover, with a rising number of options available for those interested in electric vehicles, Lucid might well be running out of time to differentiate itself from its growing list of competitors.

Palo Alto feels the pinch from Microsoft

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, meanwhile, fell more modestly, losing about 7%. However, given the higher market capitalization for the cybersecurity specialist, the percentage drop worked out to a larger amount of shareholder value wiped out, as investors reacted negatively to the prospects for heightened competition in the technology industry.

Various stock analysts have noticed that Microsoft has taken a more active role in providing cybersecurity software and services for its cloud computing clients. That's a playbook that Microsoft has used in the past to put pressure on third-party competitors, such as its ongoing investment in building out the Microsoft Teams product to crowd out Zoom Video Communications. As a result, investors across the cybersecurity industry have grown concerned that other providers, of which Palo Alto is a leader, could come under pressure.

That said, shares of Palo Alto were arguably due for somewhat of a correction. The stock had come close to doubling in the first six months of 2023, as shareholders got increasingly excited about how heavy demand for AI-related products and services would highlight the need for cybersecurity protection.

A pullback in Palo Alto shares isn't necessarily anything to worry about at this point. With so many clients already having chosen the company, it's unclear whether a competing Microsoft product stands much of a chance of luring those enterprise customers away from Palo Alto and other cybersecurity providers.

Dan Caplinger has positions in Microsoft and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

