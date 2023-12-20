Why Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) standing at $519.43, reflecting a -1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.5%.

Shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies have appreciated by 9.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.64, marking a 4.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.74 billion, indicating a 6.24% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.52 per share and a revenue of $42.71 billion, signifying shifts of -7.4% and -4.92%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.92, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 3.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.