Why Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Tumbled Today

Key Points The medical device specialist announced the closing of not one, but two acquisitions.

One was a $4 billion purchase of a healthcare business, the other was for a factory in New Jersey.

10 stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific ›

Sprawling medical device and solutions company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) wasn't looking all that healthy on Tuesday, at least as far as its stock was concerned. The company closed a pair of acquisitions, and the twin moves didn't seem to make some investors happy. As a result, the stock fell by more than 1%, a slightly steeper drop than the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.7%.

A $4 billion deal

Of Thermo Fisher's two transactions, by far the pricier was its deal for the purification and filtration business of Solventum. It's handing out $4 billion to Solventum, formerly the healthcare business of industrial conglomerate 3M, in an all-cash deal.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In its press release trumpeting the close of that arrangement, Thermo Fisher said that in the first year of ownership, the new unit is expected to be negatively affect the bottom line. According to its estimates, it should reduce non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income by $0.06 per share.

Investors might be showing their impatience, however, as the company said by year five of ownership, the business should produce around $125 million in adjusted operating income thanks to "revenue and cost synergies."

Finishing up a factory acquisition

The other deal was Thermo Fisher's acquisition of a sterile finish-and-fill factory in New Jersey previously owned by pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

Under the terms of the purchase, originally announced in mid-July, Thermo Fisher said it "will continue to manufacture a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi at the Ridgefield site while expanding use of the site to meet the growing demand for U.S. manufacturing capacity from pharma and biotech customers."

The financial particulars of the factory deal have not been disclosed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific right now?

Before you buy stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Motley Fool recommends Solventum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.