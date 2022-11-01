Why the Ultra-Wealthy are Investing in Luxury Real Estate Right Now

By Cody and Zach Vichinsky, co-founders of Bespoke Real Estate

With rising inflation around the globe, there is a heightened concern of a global recession. But, as many first-time real estate investors discovered in 2008, economic uncertainty spells opportunity for the acquisition of real assets. This is most true in ultra-luxury markets.

As the value of the dollar remains volatile, we’ve seen more new clients looking to park their money in a low-risk, luxury asset whose likelihood of appreciation is higher, forged by historically beautiful surrounding neighborhoods, sprawling acreage and square footage, and newly renovated constructions.

In almost all cases, the value of ultra-luxury properties appreciates. For example, in 2016 the average trade price in the Hamptons $10 million+ segment was $15.52 million; so far in 2022, it’s been $19.95 million, and it may still increase before the year’s end. While this average price metric has oscillated between quarters in all markets, ultimately, the average value of ultra-luxury properties has increased in the long term for a total return of 28.54%, even with market volatility over the years.

There are salacious headlines that indicate all markets are headed for doom and gloom given current macro-economic conditions. It’s true that interest rates are higher, making it more expensive to finance a new home. It is also true, for those whose $10 million+ investment is their primary residence, putting their home back on the market requires they replace it; as the current interest rates are higher than their rate from 2020 or 2021, trading a home now would be more expensive. As a result, many have taken their home off the market, leading to absorption of inventory.

In other words, this slowdown in trade activity says nothing of demand, but rather of supply. I cannot remember the last time our firm had as many eager buyers ready to invest in a $10 million+ home with cash in hand, while we had so few listings to sell them.

In secondary markets, drops in trade quantity compared to 2020 and 2021 is also a sign of market stabilization. South Florida, a nascent alpha market before Covid, quadrupled in size between 2019 and 2021, hosting a massive influx of buyers from the northeast. The 46% drop in Q3 trade quantity compared to the same time last year is a sign of cooling market velocity, which tends to lead to the maturation and sustainability in a market cycle. In the Hamptons, the third quarter had a lower quantity of $10 million+ transactions at 15 trades, but finished with 20 properties going into contract, a suggestion that demand remains, but buyers are patiently waiting for the right price to come on the market. While the Hamptons saw incredible success in 2020 and 2021, it is still very much performing strongly relative to its pre-pandemic rates. Between 2016 and 2021, the average number of ultra-luxury homes sold per year was 70; in 2022, we are on pace to exceed that, with 61 trades to date followed by another 20 in contract and a whole fourth quarter ahead of us.

While New York City is certainly performing stronger compared to its 2020 levels, ultra-luxury buyers in New York City have different incentives than those who fled to the Hamptons or South Florida during Covid. Today smart money buyers are biding their time, willing to wait on a property and what they perceive as fair-market value. Bidding wars have subsided from all markets over the last two years. Buyers’ patience is best demonstrated with the high number of sales we saw in the third quarter of $40 million+ properties, which made up 22% of all $10 million+ sales, compared to their historical average of 13%. As the largest and most expensive price segment, the few discerning buyers able to trade on $40 million+ have found fair market value through capitalizing on patience and market volatility. Like in the $40 million+ segment, expectations between sellers and buyers across the whole ultra-luxury market must align for the rate of sales to return to stability.

The city also saw record-high rates of new development trades last quarter. Development of ultra-luxury properties soared in 2020 and 2021 as developers prepared for people’s eventual return to the city, with new development sales outperforming any single quarter in the last three years. So far this year, they composed 39% of all $10 million+ trades, compared to an average of about 18% in other years, indicating ongoing demand for quality inventory.

There’s never been more liquidity on the buyers’ side for quality real estate, but that liquidity is smarter than it has ever been. While buyers are willing to pay fair value when quality inventory becomes available, sellers’ price expectations are starting to align with buyers’ perception of value as we head into the new year, making ultra-luxury more attractive than ever.

