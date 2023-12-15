Why the UK Needs a Vibrant Capital Market to Reach Its Tech Hub Ambitions

For UK tech to reach the heights envisioned by government policy, as most recently outlined in the Chancellor’s Autumn statement, tech companies need continuous re-investment in innovation, product, and global distribution supported by robust and thriving capital markets, writes Ian Manocha, CEO of Gresham Technologies.

To ensure the UK stays on track in reaching its global tech hub ambitions, several factors need to be urgently addressed and considered by governments working in conjunction with UK industry bodies, regulators, and the financial services sector. With TUI the most recent company to grab headlines on a delisting from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), a failure to tackle this rapidly evolving trend means a serious flight of quality from the UK capital markets, thereby threatening its global standing as a prospective technology hub.

Following the attention the UK received after hosting the world’s first AI safety conference to leading decision-makers and pioneers in AI, the Autumn Statement presented a significant opportunity to solidify the UK’s position among global tech audiences. However, the question remains — what more needs to be done by the UK government to propel its tech industry forward if it stands a realistic chance of competing with Silicon Valley, Singapore and other emerging tech hubs?

A derailed ambition?

If investment inflows into London continue to stagnate or go backwards, listed companies will inevitably limit how much they spend on innovation and development. Technology needs continuous re-investment into innovation, product development or manufacture, and global distribution. Smaller companies tend to reinvest a proportionately larger amount of revenues back into their product and typically operate at lower margins without the luxury of scaled production.

Over recent years there has been a focus on shifting portfolios to larger, more mature, companies that are more consistently profitable and cash-generative, which has been the trend over the past 20 years in the United States, for example. All of this comes at the expense of small Alternative Investment Market (AIM) companies who should be the future mid-cap and British economic champions.

Building on the UK’s tech momentum and supporting investment

To sustain growth in the UK's tech landscape, enhancing the infrastructure of capital markets involves fostering regulatory frameworks that encourage investment, promote liquidity, and facilitate access to capital for tech firms through efficient fundraising mechanisms.

Supporting investment in UK-listed companies is vital because a thriving domestic market enhances the global competitiveness of these companies, as can be seen in the Irish example, where the domestic market’s growth boosted its ranking from 11th to 2nd. The spillover from enhanced investments fosters innovation, creates jobs, bolsters the overall economic ecosystem, and attracts inward investment.

All of this contributes to the UK's standing in global markets which is needed post-Brexit. With tech, software, and digital products, we’re creating IPs that have value. Arm is an example of a UK tech firm that is IP-centric, and one that the taxpayer will benefit from, even if it is a loss to the City following its stock market debut in New York City instead.

The Arm topic remains relevant for other reasons, and adjusting listing rules to streamline the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process, ensuring transparency, and accommodating the unique characteristics of tech companies will all help attract and retain listings in the City of London. Striking a better balance between investor protection and reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens is incredibly important for a dynamic and competitive market.

Signs of hope

While this budget didn’t give us British ISAs in the way that we were calling for, there are other angles to consider. The Government can foster market liquidity by streamlining relevant regulatory processes, incentivizing long-term investments, and providing tax incentives for investors. Encouraging research and development initiatives while promoting a favorable business environment can further enhance the attractiveness of London's stock market to companies considering listing. In the Autumn Statement, we got a little bit of all of this, which was an encouraging development, but there is still more to be done.

The R&D tax credit direction is certainly welcomed — merging the two existing schemes, reducing the tax rate for loss-makers, and committing to lowering the threshold for SMEs. The changes to visas all seem good at a first glance, however it would be important to see further information on what this entails in practice for businesses.

To ensure AI investment is channelled in the right direction, there needs to be a special focus on ensuring research collaboration between business and public sector bodies. Such collaboration will help ensure the smooth integration of AI with public applications in sectors such as transport, healthcare, and education. The provision of commuting power for each of these sectors needs to be mapped out according to the investment criteria and budget forecasts set by the Chancellor.

Put the focus on R&D

Tech companies have specific characteristics such as rapid innovation, evolving business models, and a huge focus on intellectual property as a primary value driver. Their financial metrics and performance often differ from traditional, established industries. More adaptable listing rules that consider these dynamics as part of the regulatory framework would be best suited to maximize the participation of these startups in the UK capital markets.

The City of London and the UK capital markets have the firepower to bolster investor access and liquidity to these promising home-grown, fast-growth startups. Industry and government collaboration on R&D must be considered as part of the wider strategy, given most tech innovations, notably in software, take several years of sustained R&D to come to market, and in B2B tech the distribution and global scale-up can take further years.

The prize ultimately is long-term, highly profitable, and cash-generative revenues that contribute significantly to the economy and the Chancellor’s tax take.

