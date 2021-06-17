Why The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Jumped on Thursday

Shares of programmatic advertising company The Trade Desk TTD just got a whole lot cheaper. TTD underwent a 10-for-1 stock split, which means shareholders of record will receive an additional 9 shares for every share owned as of June 9. The new shares will be deposited directly into investors’ brokerage accounts, and TTD began trading on a split-adjusted basis today, June 17.

Shareholders have cheered the news since the announcement five weeks ago. TTD has climbed 20% compared to the S&P 500’s 1% gain since. But the split isn’t the only factor driving the stock upwards. Q1 earnings showed strong top- and bottom-line growth, and TTD recently launched operations in India, which presents a huge opportunity to expand its footprint.

Shares closed up 5.3% to $62.14.

