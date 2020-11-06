Why The Trade Desk Stock Skyrocketed Friday

What happened

Share of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a data-driven ad-tech platform, went through the roof Friday. As of 8:35 a.m. EST, the stock was up more than 25%.

The growth stock's huge move higher follows The Trade Desk's third-quarter earnings report, which included revenue and earnings per share that crushed analyst estimates as marketers dialed up their programmatic ad spend significantly.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The Trade Desk's third-quarter revenue jumped 32% year over year to $216 million. Not only was this a massive acceleration from a 13% decline in the second quarter, but total revenue obliterated analysts' average forecast for revenue of $180.9 million. This top-line momentum combined with The Trade Desk's scalable business model meant adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.75 in the year-ago period to $1.27. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings per share of just $0.43.

Notably, connected TV ad spend on The Trade Desk's platform soared 100% year over year. Marketers are taking advantage "of the mass consumer shift to streaming TV," explained The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green in the company's third-quarter earnings call.

Two other standout ad channels on The Trade Desk's platform were mobile video and audio, which both saw 70% year-over-year growth in spend.

Now what

The company said that, as long as there are no major unexpected economic or COVID-19 related setbacks in the fourth quarter, it expects a modest acceleration in its revenue growth rate during the important period.

Its guidance for record fourth-quarter revenue between $287 million and $291 million was far ahead of the consensus analyst estimate for $253 million.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Trade Desk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.