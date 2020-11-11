Why The Trade Desk Revenue Is Accelerating Sharply

After reporting a year-over-year decline in second-quarter revenue, analysts expected The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) to return to growth in Q3. But were analyst estimates for the tech company too low?

In this segment from Fool Live recorded on Oct. 30, senior technology specialist Daniel Sparks and "The Wrap" host Jason Hall take a close look at why The Trade Desk is well positioned for a strong second half of 2020.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Trade Desk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Jason Hall: So I would like Daniel, if you can hit on Trade Desk real quick.

Daniel Sparks: Yeah. I'll try to cover it quickly. I think what we're going to be watching when they report earnings is revenue growth. That is because one of the things about programmatic advertising, so they're on the buy side of the platform. So they have a platform, they help marketers direct their advertising across the rest of the internet that's not in the walled gardens, Facebook, Google, etc. One of the things about programmatic advertising that is appealing to it is the agility with which you can increase or decrease your spending and your targeting all at a moment's notice. So during the pandemic, programmatic advertising was hit particularly hard because it's so easy to just pull back real quick. Some of those advertisers -- Jeff Green, the CEO of The Trade Desk gave us some insight -- some were just recalibrating their campaigns. So it wasn't necessary that everyone just stopped. Some were reducing their spend and some did stop. You can imagine small businesses perhaps where their businesses were just shutdown overnight. But anyway, so in the second quarter, revenue growth was down 13% year over year. But I think that we should take the time to first acknowledge the environment. Advertising spend is basically -- companies are back to the growth rates they were pre-coronavirus pandemic. It doesn't mean for sure we're going to see that from The Trade Desk because really they are the first programmatic advertising company to report here. Just a reminder, before the pandemic, they were growing 33% year over year. Analysts are expecting on average 10% growth this quarter. So I would never play a stock on a particular outperformance, thinking the stock is going to go up or down because so many factors can impact that. But I will say there could be a huge resurgence here because just as easily as it can turn off, it could turn right back on and we might see that play out here. Of course, The Trade Desk has a huge part of its business comes from connected TV, so we all know that that has likely accelerated dramatically.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Hall owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Facebook, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.