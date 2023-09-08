Why The Toro Company Stock Plummeted by 21% This Week

What happened

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, lawn maintenance company The Toro Company's (NYSE: TTC) stock tumbled by almost 21% in price this week. This was hardly a shock and a surprise, as on Thursday it released underwhelming quarterly results that were soon followed by several analyst price target cuts.

So what

The third quarter of Toro's fiscal 2023 saw the company's revenue slide by 7% on a year-over-year basis to slightly more than $1.08 billion. More worryingly, under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it flipped to a net loss on the bottom line of $15 million, against the healthy year-ago profit of over $125 million. That was its first quarterly shortfall in over 10 years.

The non-GAAP (adjusted) result looked better, at least, with a profit of $99.4 million ($0.95 per share). Yet that was below the third quarter of fiscal 2022's adjusted net income figure of $125 million.

The main culprit for the weakened results was a 35% decline in the take for Toro's residential segment, the company said.

That uninspiring news obscured a potentially quite positive development. Toro concurrently announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with sprawling retailer Lowe's under which the latter will carry a range of Toro products. These include mowers, portable power equipment, and snow blowers.

Now what

Analysts tracking the stock were focused on the company's fundamentals, though. Several of those prognosticators cut their Toro price targets in response, including Baird's Timothy Wojs. He now feels the stock is worth $94 per share, down from his preceding estimate of $110. He maintained his neutral recommendation on the shares.

Raymond James' Samuel Darkatsh also took out a pair of scissors, trimming his level to $105 per share from $125. He's more bullish on Toro, though, as he kept his outperform (i.e., buy) estimation intact.

10 stocks we like better than Toro

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Toro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Toro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.