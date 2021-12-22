Why The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Could Be Worth Watching

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on TJX Companies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in TJX Companies?

Good news, investors! TJX Companies is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $99.01, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that TJX Companies’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of TJX Companies look like?

NYSE:TJX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TJX Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 74%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TJX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TJX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TJX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing TJX Companies at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TJX Companies you should be mindful of and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in TJX Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

