Why the 'Taiwan Tantrum' is a Microcosm of the Current Market Mood

If you are somebody who trades equity futures, or even just follows them closely, you would probably have been taken by surprise this morning when they took a sudden dive. Normally, that would impact only the most dedicated day traders and would not be worth commenting on here, but both the move itself and the subsequent few minutes of price action tell us a lot about the mood of the market right now.

Up until 7:35, it was a pretty boring morning. The E-Mini S&P 500 contract (ES) had been gradually clawing back the ten points or so it lost in the wee hours of the morning and was indicating that the index would open roughly flat compared to yesterday’s close.

Then this happened:

ES dropped around fifteen points in the space of three minutes, a pretty big move at any time but really shocking in, what to that point, had been a moribund market. If you were watching Bloomberg news at the time, you would have seen them quickly identify the probable cause, a story about a Chinese incursion into Taiwanese airspace that hit the wire right as the drop began. The hosts of Bloomberg Intelligence were quick to point out, as they should be, that what they were reporting was a correlation, not necessarily a causation, but the coincidence of timing was close enough that the Taiwan news looked like the most likely explanation for the drop.

Most of the time, this kind of knee-jerk reaction to a news story is of interest only to those who trade equity futures but there are two things about this that make it worth looking at from an investor’s perspective.

The first is that, as sensational as the “news” might sound, it isn’t really news at all. This kind of incursion happens frequently. A quick google search shows that the most recent such incident was three weeks ago, when the BBC reported that a record number of Chinese jets had entered what is known as the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan. That article also points out that there have been many such actions over the last few months and yet, over that time, the stock market has continued to climb, hitting new highs seemingly every day.

So, what changed? Why did stocks drop on that news this morning, but not before?

The answer is simply that the mood of traders has shifted. As I pointed out last week, they are now looking for reasons to sell and finding them in places that would have been unremarkable a few weeks ago. So, when China once again entered Taiwan’s ADIZ, it prompted a reaction, as do earnings that merely meet expectations, or, in some cases, exceeds them but not by enough.

The other noticeable thing about this morning’s action is that, so far, it has followed the pattern of every other recent selloff. It looked and felt dramatic, but after just a short time, it attracted buyers. As I write, that has resulted in what looks like an Elliott Wave pattern with a fifth wave to come, so we may still move a bit lower again as the day develops, but the emergence of those buyers at least slowed the drop and reiterated that every time the major indices drop right now, buyers step in.

The whole thing will, I’m sure, prove to be a tempest in a teacup but it is still significant because it is a metaphor for the overall state of the market: nervous and apt to react to the slightest hint of a disruption, but ultimately well supported.

For investors that means that the challenge is to ignore the headlines, even if they seem significant and prompt a reaction from fast money traders. That isn’t an easy thing to do, but if you understand the history and nature of such moves, it should be possible.

