Why the Stock Market is Climbing as the World Is in Chaos

Yesterday was, given the circumstances, one of the most stunning days of trading in the stock market that I have seen in my forty years or so of involvement. As the day dawned, the thing that had prompted selling for weeks, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, was underway, and futures were reflecting that. Contracts in all of the major indices were collapsing, with the E-mini-S&P 500 contract (ES) hitting a low of 4101.75, more than five percent below levels seen just 24 hours earlier. Then, once trading started yesterday, a remarkable thing happened:

Traders started to buy U.S. equities aggressively, even as the most dangerous conflict in decades raged in Europe, bringing what looked like a very real threat of an all-encompassing, devastating war between nuclear powers. Stocks soared, gaining back almost all the losses, with all three indices closing Thursday higher than they did on Wednesday.

I am all too aware of the “sell the rumor, buy the fact” dynamic that seems to be at work here: after all, I have made a living from it for a few decades. But this was different. This was a major event that was uncertain right up until it actually happened, one with potentially massive negative consequences for the world. And yet, traders felt the need to not only stop selling, but to actually buy. Why?

As you might expect with such a dramatic move, it was not just one isolated thing that caused the reversal, but rather a perfect storm of bullish influences and thinking.

The Fed : First and foremost, there was a rethinking of expectations around the Fed and interest rates. If there is any risk at all of a drawn out conflict, then it has to change the Fed’s thinking.

Over the last few weeks, the speculation around what the Fed would do had begun to get a bit ridiculous anyway, with analysts starting to compete to see who could make the biggest, splashiest call and generate the most headlines. We went from a discussion, based on predictions from the FOMC themselves, of whether there would be three or four 25 basis-point rate hikes in 2022 to assertions that there would be five, then six, then seven, with talk 50+ basis-point jumps being bandied about.

I know that inflation is high right now, but the Fed knows that there is still at least some degree of exceptional circumstance here, with post-Covid supply disruptions having an impact on the economy. Given that and the inherently conservative nature of central bankers, the Fed overcorrecting their own mistake and causing problems in the other direction by six or seven big hikes was always unlikely. So, when a real-life event jolted the market out of its speculative state, the realization dawned that the worst-case scenarios that had become the conventional wisdom were not realistic and that not even four or five hikes were now certain.

Economic Realism : In an ideal world, the disregard for national sovereignty and for the sanctity of human life shown by Vladimir Putin would meet with swift, decisive action by all of NATO. That hasn't transpired so far. What has is somewhat more cynical. There is a lot of talk about sanctions and some have been imposed, but there has been no action on the two most obvious changes: The sanctions that would put the most pressure on Russia would be to expel them from the international SWIFT payments system and institute an embargo on their oil and gas exports. Neither of those has happened, and are unlikely to at the moment.

European countries are massively dependent on Russian natural gas, with EU states getting an average of 41% of their gas from Putin. It is now likely that what many have been saying for some time is true, that this dependency was deliberately engineered by him in preparation for this moment. Whether strategic or not though, that dependence severely limits the realistic options for punishing even an act of war. An energy embargo would cripple Russia, but it would also cripple half of Europe.

Expelling Russia from SWIFT would also be a move that could easily backfire on NATO countries. There are European and U.S. banks and institutions that hold Russian assets, and taking Russia completely out of the clearing system would leave them without an avenue to rid themselves of those things. Big losses would follow. Add in the very real threat of crippling cyber attacks on a Russia-less SWIFT and taking Putin out of the world’s financial system starts to look a bit like cutting your nose off to spite your face, even though it is fully justified and would probably be effective.

Traders yesterday were betting that neither of these things would happen, even though that means taking a highly cynical view and admitting that Putin had massively outmaneuvered western leaders over the last ten years.

Death of A Clich é (Again) : Yesterday morning, before the bounce back, a talking head appeared on CNBC’s Squawkbox, telling us all that the reason for the overnight selloff was that the market hates uncertainty. Put simply, anyone who still repeats that garbage has not been paying attention for the last five or six years.

Whatever you might think of Donald Trump, two things cannot be disputed: He was unpredictable and volatile, which created uncertainty. Before Covid, the market soared during his White House tenure even as that uncertainty reigned. Even with the massive uncertainty brought on by the long-term impact of Covid, the market climbed again after the initial selloff in the spring of 2020. Now, uncertainty about how or whether the Fed will react to the invasion is, in part, what is driving stocks higher. The market doesn’t hate uncertainty. It only hates it when that uncertainty includes a high chance of a negative outcome. On the other hand, there is now uncertainty around a potential negative that looked certain previously, the market loves it.

Yesterday’s price action was one of the most extreme examples of “sell the rumor, buy the fact” I have ever seen, but it was caused by more than just the usual market dynamics. There was also a realization that there is now uncertainty about the Fed's path forward, and that Putin had been maneuvering for this moment for years which made a forceful reaction by NATO unlikely. No matter how much we may all think that we should stand up to the bully, the market is reacting not to what should be, but to what is. With all those factors at work, perhaps the real surprise is that as a humanitarian crisis unfolded and a ruthless dictator executed a power grab, the market “only” jumped four or five percent.

