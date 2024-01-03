Why the Santa Claus Rally Died and What That Means for Investors

Even those who are typically skeptical of seasonal analyses that claim to identify trends in stocks have to admit that the "Santa Claus rally" has been a thing recently. The phrase refers to the tendency of the stock market to post gains over the last five trading days of one year and the first two of the next, and it has been an observable fact in every year since 2015/16. This year, however, big losses yesterday and an early indication of more to come today, with futures signaling another drop as I write this, indicates that the trend looks set to end. The naysayers will no doubt take that as proof that the whole idea is just the product of a coincidence and means nothing, but breaking the pattern this year is significant in a few ways.

Most analysts believe there are reasons other than just a general sense of holiday cheer why the Santa Claus rally has been a thing recently. The end of one year and the beginning of the next is a time for reevaluation and new beginnings, and as funds and individual investors do that, it often means putting to work some cash that has been sitting on the sidelines, forcing stock prices higher. One would expect that tendency to be particularly strong this year, given that the world is convinced that the Fed will embark on a significant cycle of rate cuts before too long. So far, though, that isn’t what is happening:

Instead, what we are seeing is a pullback to start the year. It is not that significant in terms of the big picture, being only a percentage point or two in magnitude after a total return of 26.3% in 2023. Nor is it surprising from a technical perspective as the year-end high was just a few points below the all-time high of 4796.56, achieved on January 3, 2022. A retracement from those levels would normally look more like a consolidation than anything, potentially paving the way for a strong rally to new highs, but the timing of it casts doubt on that idea. Note that the all-time high was hit after the first two trading days of 2022, with a reversal only coming once the Santa Claus rally period was over. This year, though, the sellers weren’t prepared to wait. Why might that be?

The most likely reason is that there is a strong feeling that all of the good news that is expected in the first half of this year is already priced into the market.

As monetary policy has shifted from what many saw as overly loose to tight, the Fed has tried to be transparent and clearly signal their intentions. That is admirable in many ways, but it does mean that the market is trading on certain assumptions even more than usual. Stock prices are always based on what is expected to happen as much as what is actually happening, but hitting all-time highs when interest rates have climbed so much from zero only makes sense if there is an almost unanimous feeling that things are going to change quickly. If there is one thing that my forty years in and around markets has taught me, it is that once feelings are fully reflected in a market, following unanimous opinions is a risky strategy. If I know that, I’m sure every other trader knows that too, so selling at this point makes sense, whatever the date.

The good news is that if it is just about a reaction to unanimity and a natural pullback from an all-time high level, the drop doesn’t mean that much from a long-term perspective. Fully pricing in expected good news is always dangerous to some extent because it means that positives garner very little reaction while any disappointment can easily prompt a rush for the exits, but that risk is negated somewhat by an early pullback such as we are seeing now. The good news was priced in, but now the potential for things not panning out perfectly is being allowed for. This indicates that traders aren't riding a sugar high, but are trying to allow for multiple possibilities from here on out.

Should this week’s December jobs report indicate a robustness that calls early rate cuts into doubt, or if inflation proved to be particularly sticky, a collapse in stocks is much less likely now than it would have been just a couple of trading days ago. So, while the end of the idea of a Santa Claus rally may sound like bad news, it is actually a good sign for the first half of the year.

