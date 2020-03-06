Why the Rich Shouldn’t Worry About Bernie

(Washington)

Wealthy people living in the US may have a natural apprehension to the idea of Bernie Sanders becoming president. The self-described socialist aims to greatly raise taxes and redistribute wealth as is common in socialist agendas. However, to get some context on how Bernie’s policies may actually play out, it is useful to look at the only functioning socialist democracies in the world—Scandinavia. What is very interesting about the Scandinavian countries is that they actually have the highest percentage of billionaires per capita in the world. The same also applies for those with a $100m net worth or more, and even those with $30m or more.

FINSUM: These countries have the highest percentage of wealthy per capita by a wide margin, so it appears socialist democracy does end up having some wealth concentrating effects.

Bernie Sanders

wealthy

taxes

scandinavia

