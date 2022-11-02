Why the Price of Litecoin Is Rising Today

What happened

Over the last 24 hours, the price of Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) jumped nearly 8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET after the payments company MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) announced that it would enable users to trade and store several cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, on its app.

So what

In addition to Litecoin, Moneygram will also allow users to trade and store Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). However, with Litecoin having much less of a following and a much smaller market cap, the news did not move Bitcoin and Ethereum in the same way it boosted Litecoin.

MoneyGram's CEO Alex Holmes said in a statement: "Cryptocurrencies are additive to everything we're doing at MoneyGram. From dollars to euros to yen and so on, MoneyGram enables instant access to over 120 currencies around the globe, and we see crypto and digital currencies as another input and output option."

Moneygram has served more than 150 million people over the last five years, so it certainly has enough scale to spread more awareness of Litecoin and potentially grow adoption of the token.

Now what

Litecoin is actually one of the earlier cryptocurrencies, having been launched in 2011. At the time, I believe the value was that it could process more transactions than Bitcoin. There is also a finite amount of 84 million Litecoin tokens.

Unfortunately, since then a ton of new blockchain networks have popped up, all seeking to increase the number of transactions per second they can process. For this reason, and given the ensuing crypto winter, I'm really only interested in the more established tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum right now.

10 stocks we like better than Litecoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Litecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.