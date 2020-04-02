Markets
PZZA

Why the Papa John's Proxy Firm Now Wants Shaq on Its Board

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Institutional Shareholder Services urged Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA) shareholders not to reelect Shaquille O'Neal's to the board of directors, because he missed too many board meetings.

The proxy firm said the National Basketball Association legend had missed over 75% of the meetings in his first year as a director. However, the pizzeria said in SEC filings that Shaq, as he is more commonly known, had prior commitments before joining the board that couldn't be broken, but that wouldn't recur in 2020. 

With that new information, ISS reversed its statement, and now says it supports Shaq's reelection.

Shaquille O'Neal's Papa John's restaurant

Image source: Papa John's.

No slam dunk

O'Neal joined Papa John's board last year as it tried to move beyond the controversies associated with comments made by company founder John Schnatter that were deemed racially insensitive.

The pizzeria jumped at the chance to give the basketball star a prominent position, not only making him a board member, but also appointing him as brand ambassador, paying him $8.5 million in cash and stock, and letting him invest in nine franchises.

While Papa John's stock had risen 30% in the year following Shaq's appointment (and prior to the coronavirus pandemic), how much he actually had to do with the gain is up for conjecture. Shares of the restaurant operator were already on the rise prior to his appointment as activist investors had begun turning around the business following Schnatter's ouster.

That, of course, has no bearing on Shaq's board tenure. Papa John's noted that beginning in the fourth quarter and continuing to the present, his attendance at meetings was 100%. Upon further review, ISS said, "support for O'Neal's reelection is now considered warranted."

10 stocks we like better than Papa John's International
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Papa John's International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PZZA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular