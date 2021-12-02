Why the Next Few Weeks are the Most Important of Jerome Powell's Term So Far

In theory, the position of Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank is apolitical. In practice, of course, it is anything but. It is an appointed position, chosen by the sitting President and confirmed (or not) by the Senate. So, while the Chair is supposed to operate without any political bias in the best interests of the U.S. economy, they still must answer to politicians, a necessity which makes their job a lot more difficult and all of their decisions more contentious. For evidence, one has only to look at the upcoming vote to renominate Jerome Powell.

Powell was a Trump appointee who is now being reappointed by Biden, and that rare piece of bipartisanship has Senators tying themselves in knots. This morning, for example, we were treated on CNBC’s Squawk Box to the unedifying sight of Senator Tom Cotton (R: Arkansas) laying out his case for why the man that he voted for when he was proposed by his man is now completely wrong for the job when proposed by a Democrat. I am sure that at least some of the Democrats who opposed Powell’s nomination in 2017 will do the opposite kind of flip, and now suddenly see the man they opposed as a wonderful choice.

Partisan hypocrisy among politicians should come as no surprise but it, and the commentary that comes with it, makes it much more difficult for a Fed Chair to do their job. That is why Powell now faces the toughest few weeks of his term so far, and in many ways the most important.

In his last appearance on Capitol Hill earlier this week, Powell indicated a major shift in his thinking. He spoke of the inflation that he had until then famously characterized as "transient" as being "persistent." That change of view will prompt some decisions that will be politically unpopular. Tighter monetary policy and rate hikes may be necessary if Powell is to fulfill the Fed’s mandate for price stability, but the slowing effect on the economy and negative impact on the market won’t be popular with Democrats at this point.

Viewing Powell’s change of heart without a political bias, it looks to be completely justified. The belief that scarcity, and therefore higher prices, as a result of supply chain disruption would be temporary was a reasonable one. We were in extraordinary times following an unprecedented global shutdown and seeing any consequences of that as permanent shifts would be extremely foolish. However, when those price rises persisted long enough to force wages higher, as we are now seeing, the situation changes.

Wages are costs that tend to operate in a ratcheted kind of way. They tick up when labor is in short supply and hard demand, but don’t always drop back when that temporary shortage is rectified. Thus, rising wages, while good for workers in the short term, indicate inflationary pressure with legs. For those of us old enough to remember the 70s and 80s, when inflation was a real problem, that is something to be avoided, almost at any cost.

That is why, even as the political pressure increases, it is important that Jay Powell stand firm. He will be attacked by the likes of Senator Cotton for the sin of being reappointed by a Democrat, and also by Democrats who will portray his change of heart as protecting Wall Street at the expense of growth and jobs, but tighter policy right now is fully justified. One could argue that the change came too late or that switching now as another Covid variant is scaring everyone is bad timing, but those shouldn’t be Powell’s concerns.

This morning’s better than expected jobless claims number reinforces the view that we are at or close to full employment, the other half of the Fed’s dual mandate, and that wage pressure can only be expected to increase. It may be a little late to react to that but better late than never and, given the delayed impact of monetary policy on economic data, the timing will help the economy weather the storm of omicron.

Back when Powell was appointed for his first four-year term, I said that he represented some continuity and that his voting record on the Fed Board showed him to be someone who analyzed data and was quite prepared to adjust his view to changing conditions. I also said, however, that his appointment had a partisan smell to it that could set a dangerous precedent. So far, Powell has demonstrated the former, while showing that he can resist the latter and it is important that as he navigates the re-nomination process, he continues in the same vein.

