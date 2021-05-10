Why The New York Times Stock Fell 10% in April

What happened

Shares of The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) couldn't keep up with a booming market last month. The stock fell 10% in April compared to a 5.2% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The decline put the media specialist in negative territory so far in 2021, and shares are also trailing the market's 40% gain over the past full year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors were worried that the company might have some sluggish growth to announce in its early May earnings release. While the Times has reported big subscriber gains during the pandemic, consumer trends could be shifting away from digital media consumption over the short term. Those concerns likely pushed the stock lower in early 2021.

Now what

The May report did show slowing growth, and the company predicted a weaker expansion path for the rest of 2021. Yet the Times is still forecasting rising subscriptions following last year's record run, with improving profitability due to strong advertising rates.

Those gains might be enough to produce continued positive returns for investors, even if the customer base expands more slowly over the next few quarters.

10 stocks we like better than The New York Times

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The New York Times wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The New York Times. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.