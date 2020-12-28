Personal Finance

Why the New Year is a Great Time for Goals-Based Investing

(New York)

The new year brings many opportunities for advisors. One which is not utilized enough is the implementation of goals-based investing. The new year naturally brings a focus on goals, resolutions, and planning, making it the perfect time to get clients to commit to defining their goals and how their portfolios can get them there. Goals-based investing has been known to help get clients to really commit to their investments and stay in the market for the long haul.

FINSUM: This approach can get help clients get more bought into their own planning and strategies and help give meaning to why they are saving/sacrificing/investing. Just make sure the goals they give are genuine, as many clients will not put enough thought into describing these. There are also a number of funds that directly cater to a goals-based approach.

      Most Popular