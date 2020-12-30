Why the New Covid-19 Strain Matters for Pfizer Stakeholders

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Having apparently won the novel coronavirus vaccine sweepstakes, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), along with messenger-RNA compatriot Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been watching their long-term solutions hit the market. First up, of course, are the frontline workers, and then very important people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, two recent news items may put pressure on PFE stock.

First, a new strain of the coronavirus has every country on edge. Early evidence suggests that it originated in the U.K., although that’s not yet 100% certain. What we do know is that it has spread to many other countries, including just recently the U.S., according to a CNBC report. Even more troubling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that this new mutation has the property to spread more quickly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

If so, there’s a perception that new strains could render existing Covid-19 vaccines useless, which obviously would bode poorly for PFE stock.

Fortunately, medical experts are optimistic that the efficacy of present long-term solutions will be largely the same.

Let’s assume for a moment that this will be the case. The other potential headwind for PFE stock would be yet another competitor in the vaccine space, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). Earlier in its clinical trials, AstraZeneca had some hiccups regarding a U.K. patient coming down with an unexplained illness. But it resumed trials in September and now has some positive results to show for it.

U.K. regulators authorized AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, which it was developing in partnership with the University of Oxford. That news came before the market opened on Dec. 30. During the pre-market session, AZN was up near 2%.

Could the arrival of a new vaccine contender put the heat on PFE stock? Or should long-term investors ignore the noise? Like anything involving the pandemic, it’s complicated.

No Time for Panic on PFE Stock but Don’t Overlook the Implications

In some respects, the two headwinds could actually be bullish catalysts for PFE stock. That’s the excellent contrarian reasoning by The Motley Fool’s Keith Speights.

Primarily, Speights believes that the new Covid-19 strain — and potentially future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 — support an expanded revenue pathway for Pfizer and other leading coronavirus vaccine providers. As he stated, while some diseases require infrequent administrations, the influenza vaccine is an annual affair due to its constant evolution. Therefore, if the coronavirus exhibits a similar trait, Pfizer can cash in on vaccine updates.

Second, while the AstraZeneca news is a distraction for PFE stock, Speights reminds his readers that Pfizer utilizes an mRNA-based approach. One of the key advantages is rapid manufacturing capacity. According to Nature.com:

Within weeks, clinical batches can be generated after the availability of a sequence encoding the immunogen. The process is cell-free and scalable. Of paramount advantage, a facility dedicated to mRNA production should be able to rapidly manufacture vaccines against multiple targets, with minimal adaptation to processes and formulation.

Since AstraZeneca deploys a different approach — a viral-vector vaccine — Pfizer will likely be able to adapt to any new mutations and deliver solutions quicker than any other approach, save perhaps for DNA-based vaccines. Again, this seemingly puts PFE stock in the driver’s seat.

However, we should note that with Covid-19 vaccines, there is an element of “choose your own bottleneck.” For mRNA vaccines, the disadvantage is frozen storage requirements. That puts several healthcare facilities under the gun, especially as many ultra-cold freezer providers are struggling to fill demand.

In contrast, while viral-vector vaccines may not have the rapid-fire manufacturing capabilities of mRNA vaccines, they don’t require frozen storage. Instead, AstraZeneca’s solution “can be stored and transported at normal refrigerated temps of 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius (36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit).”

Put another way, once viral-vector vaccines are manufactured, they are much more conducive to mass inoculation.

Cost Could Become a Rising Concern

To be fair, many hoped that viral-vector vaccines would be strong enough for one-dose administration. However, data from The Lancet suggests that AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be a two-dose affair, just like Pfizer. That takes away a key advantage for AZN.

However, The Lancet did note that AstraZeneca’s solution was more appropriate for low- to-middle-income countries. At $2 to $3 per dose, this affords a strong feasibility advantage over Pfizer, which has a wholesale government contract price of $20 per dose. Thus, in the worst-case scenario for AZN, we’re talking $6 (for two doses) versus $40, or a 567% differential.

At scale, that comes out to massive price savings (or premiums, depending on your choice of vaccine). Further, the easier storage requirements for AZN adds more to the monetary incentive.

I don’t think this is a death sentence for PFE stock, as Pfizer has myriad other revenue channels. Still, I’d expect a little bit of the sheen to be dulled.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

