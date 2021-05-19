Why The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Could Be Worth Watching

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Middleby’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Middleby?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.27% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Middleby today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $156.95, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Middleby’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Middleby generate?

NasdaqGS:MIDD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Middleby. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MIDD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MIDD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Middleby as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Middleby you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Middleby, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

