Why The Michaels Companies Stock Went Up on a Down Day for the Market

What happened

Shares of arts-and-crafts supply company The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) went up on Friday, even though the overall market was down. Michaels was able to beat the downward trend thanks to a slew of analyst upgrades, including increased priced targets.

As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Michaels stock was up 9% for the day, and is now up 30% so far in 2020. But analysts think it's just getting started.

MIK data by YCharts

So what

Count Credit Suisse, Loop Capital, and JP Morgan among the analyst firms pointing out Michaels' upside. According to The Fly, they believe Michaels stock will outperform over the next year with price targets ranging from $16 per share to $20 per share. That's exceptional upside for a stock trading around $10.50 right now.

Keep in mind that Michaels stock took a dive yesterday after it reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020. It seems the stock sold off then due to the broad market sell-off, not a fundamental reason; the Q2 report was quite good. All stores are now reopened and net sales were up 11% year over year. Furthermore, when adjusting the one-time charges related to liquidating its wholesales business, the company delivered a profit of $45 million.

Considering yesterday's Q2 report was good, the upside reminder from the analyst firms today was enough to send Michaels stock higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Michaels isn't giving an outlook right now, but investors have an investor day to look forward to on Sept 24. Investor days are infrequent, special events where companies lay out long-term visions and financial goals. For Michaels, it plans to discuss some growth opportunities it sees and also outline a capital-allocation strategy.

These events often bring a renewed sense of direction, and depending on what management says, could make Michaels a good value stock to buy today.

10 stocks we like better than The Michaels Companies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Michaels Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The Michaels Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.