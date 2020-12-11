Why The Market Is Moving Lower Despite Vaccine, and What Investors Should Expect

I am sure that there are a lot of investors who are somewhat puzzled by what they saw in pre-market futures this morning. Yesterday, after nine months of hope and expectation and months after the President told us that a vaccine was "coming momentarily," the FDA approved the first vaccine candidate for use in America. The Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer's (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine was announced after the market closed last night. That must be the best news possible for an economy devastated by the pandemic, right, and yet stocks opened lower.

Logically, that makes no sense at all, but to traders, it was completely predictable.

It is a phenomenon known as "buy the rumor, sell the fact," and is extremely common in every traded market. Given its importance right now, it is worth looking in more detail at what that is and what causes it.

The phrase “buy the rumor, sell the fact” is self-explanatory. It is when traders react to rumors or stories that say that something is going to happen before it actually does, then reverse those positions as soon as the news breaks and the rumors or speculative news stories are confirmed. The effect is to push the price of a stock or other security up before something happens, only for it to move back down when it does.

In this case, traders would have bought stocks and index futures on every bit of positive vaccine news, waiting for what was seen as the inevitable bump when one is authorized, and the end of the pandemic is clearly in sight. What happened, though, is that this went on for so long that by the time the actual news came, the market was sitting at or close to new highs. Given that the economy is still being ravaged by coronavirus, with unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Recession, small businesses almost literally decimated, and only some of the massive drop in GDP recovered, record highs in stocks tell you that a full recovery is already priced in.

That has several implications.

First, it means that anyone who wanted to buy on the vaccine news already had when yesterday’s big announcement came. There was nobody left to buy and push prices up when the “news” came.

Second, it means that there is a lot of “fast money” already invested in stocks was looking for a level to take a profit. So, when futures began to climb after the market close yesterday as we awaited the expected announcement, those gains were quickly capped as profit-taking took place. That reversal forced others holding long positions to get out while they could, creating the significant downward move seen on the chart for the E-Mini S&P futures contract (ES) from yesterday’s close onward:

It was compounded by yet more evidence of Congressional incompetence as they once again placed partisan advantages over the good of America and could not come to an agreement on a stimulus package. Without the “buy, the rumor, sell the fact” effect on the vaccine front, that would not have had a big impact. I mean, “politicians fail to do their job” is a dog bites man story that should not have surprised anyone, and how relevant is stimulus when we are on the road to recovery anyway?

Another Congressional failure may be the excuse, but "buy the rumor, sell the fact" is what is driving stocks lower this morning.

In a case like this, when the rumors and projections are public and go on for a long time, it is not that hard for someone familiar with markets to divine what is happening when you wake up to a market falling on good news. When it happens on a smaller scale, though, with rumors passed between traders and not published in newspapers or discussed at length on TV, it can be completely mystifying.

In my years in dealing rooms, I saw it literally thousands of times on scales small and large and based on that experience, I can make a good guess as to what will happen from here.

Usually, once the fast money trading is done, the reality of the new situation becomes the dominant factor in the market, and the logical move does take place, if somewhat delayed. Even though it was expected, things really are different this morning. There are still hurdles to jump; the vaccine needs to produce no major adverse reactions and Americans need to en masse reject the fearmongers and peddlers of conspiracies and get the shots, but the end to the pandemic is actually in sight.

Short-term trading dynamics notwithstanding, that is the new reality and before long, the market will move higher again to reflect that.

