Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher

It seems like forever ago, but it was just over a week ago when I wrote a piece that challenged the conventional wisdom at that time, which was that a contested election would be a disaster for stocks. I am not talking about click-bait news sources here either. Sources as reputable as the Financial Times predicted chaos, and even market indicators themselves were showing signs of real worry that there would be a contested result. What I pointed out last week, though, was that an election too close to call would make no difference to the fundamental factors driving stock gains.

The Fed would still be handing trillions of dollars to banks every year, corporate America would still be showing its remarkable resilience and adaptability by blowing out earnings estimates, and the only question about the future was what kind of additional help Wall Street would be getting. Would it be more tax cuts, or a massive stimulus bill? Even if you believe that who wins the White House actually matters for stocks -- a contention with very few if any data to support it -- a close call can still be viewed as a win-win for the market on that basis.

If Trump were to prevail, stocks would be looking at more tax cuts and deregulation, which is what he claims has driven us to new highs. If Biden is elected and we are still in a Covid-inspired slump when he takes over, an immediate tax hike of any kind would make little to no sense, but a stimulus would be a political priority. Yes, we are already well over $27 trillion in debt, but nobody seems to care about that right now, not even supposed "deficit hawks" in Congress.

Maybe I am being too optimistic in expecting things like "logic" and "common sense" out of politicians, but if Biden said tax increases were on hold while he sorts out the mess left behind by the last administration would be advantageous, both politically and economically. He could placate his more extreme supporters by saying that a hike will be coming down the line, making those who predicted immediate doom on his election look foolish and helping out the economy at the same time.

The point of that article last week, though, was simply that once all the pre-election hype was over and the dust had settled, a contested election wasn’t too big of a deal for a market that has come to expect political chaos over the last four years and adapted to it. That is especially true since whoever wins will be checked by a divided Congress. It came as no surprise, therefore, that the market did this as the election dragged on:

The question is, can it last?

The answer is yes.

There are risks, of course; there always are. It could be that no effective vaccine for Covid-19 is found and released, or that the reality of still-elevated unemployment and the devastation of small businesses impacts the companies that have adapted, survived and even thrived to this point. Or that the $27 trillion (and counting) debt could become a problem, or, most likely of all, that something unforeseen blows up the economy while it is still weakened.

Those, however, are future risks that have been ever-present since the shutdown in March, and the major indices are still just off their all-time highs.

I have said many times in the run-up to this election that market performance is much less dependent on who is president than most people seem to think. That is still the case. I don’t believe the strength we are seeing is because there is a contested result and Trump still has a chance, nor is it because Biden looks by far the most likely winner.

It is in spite of those things, so it can continue for some time.

The Fed will keep supporting stocks, there is a good chance that fiscal support is coming too, and, at some point, a vaccine and therapies will be approved and the Covid threat will retreat. As long as those conditions remain, stocks will keep heading higher.

