Why the Market Fell on Good News From the Fed, And Why That is So Worrying

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the policy making arm of the Federal Reserve Bank, met this week and made their announcement yesterday afternoon. In normal circumstances, most of what the Fed said, both in terms of their predicted actions and their forecast for the economy, would have been seen as incredibly bullish for stocks. Obviously, most people would not call what is happening in either the economy or the market right now "normal."

Because of that, the drop in the major indices that followed the release may not be as startling to many people as it should be. There were a whole host of what looked like dovish and optimistic statements in the press release.

First, the FOMC said that they expect to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels at least until 2022, with thirteen of the seventeen Fed officials predicting rates at or near zero through 2023. That is a bit longer than previously predicted but was essentially no change. Nor was there any immediate change to their plans for QE. They did say that they would continue to buy at “at least” current levels, and therefore handing massive amounts of new money to banks and financial institutions, for the foreseeable future.

Where there were changes was in terms of their inflation target. The FOMC said yesterday that they will target an inflation rate above 2% for a while in an attempt to average out the extended period of below target price increases.

To someone like me who remembers the 1970s and 80s, the Fed committing to generate inflation rather than control it is a weird and wonderful thing. More important than the context of forty or fifty years ago is what that statement really means in the context of the last few years. The FOMC has been trying, with increasingly desperate measures, to get inflation to that two percent level for some time and have failed. If they couldn’t hit their target at a time when the economy was booming in the latter stages of a decade-long recovery, I’m not sure how they hope to do it now. Their intent, however, does hint at some other, unspecified monetary boost to the economy, and particularly to stocks, in the future.

There was also good news from the Fed with regard to the economic outlook: they lowered their forecast for both unemployment and decline in GDP at the end of this year. The cynic in me would say that unemployment close to 8% and negative annual GDP growth of any kind nine months after a shock to the economy that we were assured would be over very quickly is not reason to celebrate, but the market looks at everything on a relative basis. On that basis, "The economy probably won’t stink as much as we thought" is actually quite positive.

You would think, then, that a market that has achieved record highs without all that positive news and encouragement would have soared again. After all, the central bank said yesterday that they would keep on printing money and giving it to banks to invest, they would keep interest rates at basically zero, would do other unspecified things in the future to hand out cash, and didn’t expect the economy to be as bad as they had previously thought.

What we got, though, was this:

A continuation of a downward move that had been going on all day in anticipation of the kind of statement that was actually released.

I have said before and no doubt will say again that one of the most worrying things a market can do is to react negatively to good news, and that is what stocks did yesterday afternoon and are continuing to do so far today. The analogy that was popular enough to become cliched during the previous round of QE, that the market is akin to an addict, is apt here. The market has become used to massive amounts of the "free money" drug and maintaining it at current levels evidently isn’t enough.

You don’t have to be an old-fashioned monetarist or a rabid debt hawk to see that that is potentially a problem.

