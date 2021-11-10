Why the Market Doesn't Seem Troubled by Inflation Data

The singular focus of traders and market watchers can make some data and news releases seem far more important and impactful than they actually are. Those who follow financial media have to learn to ignore the hype that often accompanies such announcements. That being said, some releases really are more important than others, at least in terms of the market’s focus. CPI, which was released this morning, fits that bill because the main concern among traders and investors right now is inflation. So, you might expect a print that "beat" expectations by 50% would prompt a massive selloff, but that didn’t materialize.

Why is that, and what does it mean for investors?

The main Consumer Price Index rose by 0.9% last month, versus expectations for 0.6%. That equates to an annualized 6.2% increase in prices. Even the Fed’s preferred measure, core inflation, which strips out the volatile food and energy sectors, rose by 4.6%, way over the central bank’s 2% target. Given that we have all heard a lot about how higher prices may prompt earlier-than-expected rate hikes, which could slow growth, you might expect those numbers to cause some serious selling of stock index futures this morning, but instead, this is what we saw in the E-Mini S&P 500 (ES) front contract:

Even the knee-jerk initial reaction only took ES to the overnight low. We quickly clawed back around half of that drop within twenty minutes or so, opened 0.3% below yesterday’s close, and within a half hour were back to around flat ... hardly a collapse. There are multiple reasons for that. None of them individually explains it but, when taken together, the bounce back rather than the initial selloff looks like the more sustainable move.

The biggest influences on any reaction to a data release are the market’s attitude and positioning in advance, and they were both giving bullish signals going into the figures. Traders’ long-term attitudes to rising prices are shown by the fact that the trend has been obvious for around a year now, and the S&P 500 gained nearly 38% in that time. Clearly, Jay Powell’s assertion that these price rises are "transitory" is reassuring people that he won’t be rushing to respond and, if that is the case, stock prices will rise in an inflationary environment.

The short-term positioning, however, was somewhat cautious, with the index dropping slightly yesterday after a month of solid gains. That suggests that traders had already priced in a bad number, limiting the reaction when their fears were confirmed and making some buying likely once the news was out, almost whatever that news actually was.

One could even argue that there were some positives in the release when you dig a little deeper. Wages failed to keep pace with prices last month, which may be bad news for wage earners and for Joe Biden, who will probably be blamed for something completely out of his control, but it is good news in terms of longer-term inflationary pressure. It reinforces the belief that the price rises are about supply disruptions and addressable shortages. That would make them temporary and solvable by the magic of free market forces, rather than an early sign of the vicious cycle of inflation, where rising prices push wages higher, increasing costs and forcing more price hikes, thus pushing wages higher, etc., etc.

There is also a somewhat more cynical and curmudgeonly view of why reaction was so limited, a view that my advanced years make me prone to. Trading is a young person’s profession, so most of those who control the big money today weren’t around in the early 1980s, the last time inflation was an issue, and therefore probably don’t fully grasp how pernicious it can be and how hard it is to control retroactively. They believe things are different now. I don’t wish to sound like the old guy yelling "Get off my lawn!" but history tells us that the arrogance of youth is nothing new, nor is it often justified. As someone old enough to remember the damage that inflation can do to an economy and to people's , I just hope they are right this time.

It is possible that as the day goes on and the views of old men and economists become more important than traders’ reactions, we will move lower again. That, however, looks unlikely. The market has spoken about this morning’s data, and its message is clear: Don’t worry, be happy!

