Why the Market Dipped But ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gained Today

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the latest trading day at $11.22, indicating a +0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a gain of 0.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.94, signifying a 288% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.59 billion, indicating a 15.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $6.03 billion, signifying shifts of +106.51% and +16.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 84.95% lower. As of now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.19.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.