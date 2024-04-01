Why the Market Dipped But XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gained Today

In the latest market close, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) reached $7.76, with a +1.04% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 22.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.28 per share and a revenue of $6.99 billion, signifying shifts of +23.81% and +62.79%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.14% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

