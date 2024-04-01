Why the Market Dipped But Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gained Today

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $8.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 0.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 227.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.23 billion, down 4.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.34 per share and a revenue of $41.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +73.44% and +0.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.