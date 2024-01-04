Why the Market Dipped But Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ending at $11.35, denoting a +0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have appreciated by 3.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 97.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.22 billion, down 7.18% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.54% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

