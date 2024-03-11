Why the Market Dipped But W.P. Carey (WPC) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with W.P. Carey (WPC) standing at $58.14, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 0.33% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of W.P. Carey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.19, indicating a 9.16% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $400.98 million, indicating a 6.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, W.P. Carey boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, W.P. Carey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.31 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 7.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

