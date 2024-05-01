Why the Market Dipped But Vistra Corp. (VST) Gained Today

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the latest trading day at $76.86, indicating a +1.34% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.59% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 7.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 255% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.17 billion, indicating a 5.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $17.48 billion, indicating changes of +0.56% and +18.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.83% lower. Vistra Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.